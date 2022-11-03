Nellis Air Force Base: Increase in aircraft noise could be heard across southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you hear increased aircraft noise across the valley in the upcoming days, officials from Nellis Air Force Base say not to worry.

The Air Force is going to host Aviation Nation 2022 from Friday to Sunday. Known as the “Home of the Fighter Pilot,” Nellis Air Force Base is said to host its first air show in three years.

"Aviation Nation 2022 is a capstone event culminating the celebration of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary," the Air Force said. "For 75 years, American Airmen have excelled as they executed the Air Force’s mission to fly, fight, and win — delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation."

According to officials, more than 100,000 spectators are expected to attend.

For more information about Aviation Nation, people are able to call the Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs Office at (702) 652-2719.