National Rugby League hosting free fan fest at Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the world's top rugby players are traveling from Down Under to the Neon City.

Four teams will take part in two National Rugby League games at Allegiant Stadium on March 2: the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitoh, Brisbane Broncos, and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.

But before the games, they are meeting fans at the Fremont Street Experience as part of a free fan fest event, which is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29 and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

In addition to coaches, captains, and players taking the stage, fans can also catch the indie pop band Sheppard and DJ duo, the Stafford Brothers. Event organizers said there will also be surprise celebrity guest appearances at the event.

"Never before have we attempted a venture like this, so it makes sense to launch the season in a unique way for fans in the U.S. and Australia," said NRL CEO Andrew Abdo. "We will have thousands of fans traveling to Las Vegas and we will have millions of fans in Australia equally keen to see the season opening."

While organizers haven't said which celebrities will show up, some of the league's celebrity fan base includes Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman.