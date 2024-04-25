Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Mr. Moto Pizza opens first Las Vegas location in southwest valley

Mr. Moto Pizza
Mr. Moto Pizza
Mr. Moto Pizza
Posted at 9:03 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 00:03:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — California-based pizza chain Mr. Moto Pizza has opened their first location in Las Vegas.

The chain was originally founded in the Pacific Beach neighborhood in San Diego in 2015 and has been expanding since then.

The menu features items like their signature New York-style pie, Rock Mountains, which has meatballs, ricotta cheese, spicy honey, and oregano, The Hulk, which has pepperoni, bacon, ham, and sausage, and the Furious Diablo, which has garlic chicken buffalo sauce, and homemade ranch.

The restaurant also has a tap wall featuring locally-brewed and domestic ales, IPAs, and more from the pizzeria's own brand, including the restaurant's signature Mr. Moto Blonde.

"We are incredible excited to bring Mr. Moto Pizza to the vibrant city of Las Vegas," Founder Gibran Fernandez said in a press release. "Our mission has always been to deliver the finest New York-style pizza with a modern twist, and we can't wait to introduce the Las Vegas community to our unique and delicious offerings."

The new restaurant is open at 9270 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Suite #100, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Mr. Moto Pizza

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH