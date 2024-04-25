Mr. Moto Pizza opens first Las Vegas location in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — California-based pizza chain Mr. Moto Pizza has opened their first location in Las Vegas.

The chain was originally founded in the Pacific Beach neighborhood in San Diego in 2015 and has been expanding since then.

The menu features items like their signature New York-style pie, Rock Mountains, which has meatballs, ricotta cheese, spicy honey, and oregano, The Hulk, which has pepperoni, bacon, ham, and sausage, and the Furious Diablo, which has garlic chicken buffalo sauce, and homemade ranch.

The restaurant also has a tap wall featuring locally-brewed and domestic ales, IPAs, and more from the pizzeria's own brand, including the restaurant's signature Mr. Moto Blonde.

"We are incredible excited to bring Mr. Moto Pizza to the vibrant city of Las Vegas," Founder Gibran Fernandez said in a press release. "Our mission has always been to deliver the finest New York-style pizza with a modern twist, and we can't wait to introduce the Las Vegas community to our unique and delicious offerings."

The new restaurant is open at 9270 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Suite #100, and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.