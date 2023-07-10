Morris Day concerts at The Strat rescheduled for September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Performances by Morris Day and his band, The Time, that were originally scheduled for July 28 and July 29 at The Strat are being postponed.

Day was childhood friends with Prince and sang in his first band, Grand Central. Day and The Time were also cast in the movie Purple Rain. Day said he wants to make sure he puts on a show that properly honors Prince.

"I want this show to pay the utmost respect and homage to the incredible legacy Prince bestowed upon us. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances have arisen, preventing me from delivering the caliber of performance that fans deserve," Day said. "This decision was not taken lightly but it is essential to ensure that the show lives up to the grandeur and magnificence that I have promised. Rest assured, I am wholeheartedly committed to delivering the extravagant spe tacle I have been passionately working on."

The new dates for the show will be Sept. 29 and Sept. 30. Event organizers said tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Anyone wanting a refund must do so at their original point of purchase.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $75.