Monster Jam returns to Las Vegas, Thomas & Mack Center in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers, start your engines because Monster Jam is bringing high-flying fun back to the Thomas & Mack Center.

On Tuesday, event organizers said Monster Jam will return to Las Vegas from July 26 through July 28.

Fans will get the chance to see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures at the Monster Jam Pit Party.

Activities include the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

There will also be driver interviews, giveaways, and power rush truck introductions.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $20.

You can learn more here.