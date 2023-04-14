Monster Jam coming back to the Thomas & Mack, tickets on sale Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers, start your engines!

Monster Jam is coming back to the Thomas & Mack Center from August 4 through August 6.

Eight athletes will be battling it out in competitions of speed and skill as part of one of the greatest shows on dirt.

The popular Pit Party fan experience is back for the Saturday and Sunday events.

Fans can see the trucks, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take photos.

The driver lineup will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday.

You can see the full schedule of events below.

Friday, August 4, 2023



Event Time - 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Event Time - 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pit party open from 10:30 a.m. to noon (Sat. 1 p.m. event ticket and Pit Pass required for entry)

Sunday, August 6, 2023