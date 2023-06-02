Mob Museum releasing new flavor of moonshine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new flavor of moonshine is coming to the Mob Museum.

Museum officials said it's called Huckleberry Hideout, which was inspired by bootleggers running stills across mountains in the Pacific Northwest. It's on sale now at the museum and online in 50 milliliter and 750 milliliter bottles, which start at $7.95.

Other flavors the museum sells includes The Goodfella's Vanilla, Ginger Jake and Signature Moonshine, which museum officials said won Best Moonshine at the 2020 International Whiskey Competititon.

Moonshine gained popularity during Prohibition in the 1920s due to its high alcohol content.