Mob Museum raffling off Walter White's vehicle from Breaking Bad

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A piece of TV history is about to be raffled off to raise money for a nonprofit organization in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, The Mob Museum announced they are raffling off an iconic vehicle that was driven by Bryan Cranston in the hit show "Breaking Bad".

The 1977 Cadillac Sedan DeVille d'Elegance appeared in the first episode of season five, "Live Free or Die", as the series flashes forward to Walt's final days. With his black-market hardware in the trunk, an M60, he drives off to secure his family's future.

Two versions of the vehicle were used for filming: a non-operational stunt car for the M60 scene and this vehicle, which Cranston also drove during the series finale.

Chris Wessling, The Mob Museum

"This iconic car represents more than just a vehicle; it's a piece of television history embodying the essence of the show's gripping narrative," Ashley Miller, vice president of marketing, communications, and sales for The Mob Museum said in a press release. "By participating in this raffle, fans not only have the chance to own a piece of cinematic lore but also contribute to advancing our mission of educating the public about organized crime's profound impact on society."

Tickets start at $5 and can be bought at the museum or online.

Participants must be 21 years old or older to participate.

The raffle will be live through December, which is when a winner will be chosen.