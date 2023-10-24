Mob Museum offering free admission for Nevada locals on Kefauver Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada locals will once again receive free admission to the Mob Museum on Kefauver Day, which is on Nov. 15.

The day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that happened in the Museum's courtroom on Nov. 15, 1950.

The Kefauver Committee hearings were televised nationwide and brought organized crime into many Americans' living rooms fort he first time. The Kefauver hearings were held in 14 U.S. cities from 1950 to 1951 and were pivotal in the national fight against organization crime, according to the Mob Museum.

According to museum officials, in addition to free admission for Nevada residents, non-residents can get buy-one, get-one free tickets. Guests can receive their free admission in-person at the Museum box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

All guests will receive 10% off food and beverage inside The Underground speakeasy and at Museum concessions. However, museum officials said the discount excludes souvenir spirit bottles or other retail items. They also remind visitors that The Underground speakeasy is for guests that are at least 21 years old.

Mob Dawgs Las Vegas food truck will also have tasty bites for visitors and there will be vintage Cadillacs on display thanks to the Las Vegas Cadillac Club. Weather permitting, the car show will take place outside the museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.