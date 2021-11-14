Watch
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Mob Museum in Las Vegas offering free admission to Nevada residents on Kefauver Day

items.[0].image.alt
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 01: Visitors enter The Mob Museum on September 1, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The museum unveiled "The 'Beautiful Game' Turns Ugly," a display chronicling the FIFA corruption scandal. In May, the U.S. Department of Justice announced organized-crime charges against officials and others associated with FIFA, soccer's world governing body. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vegas Mob Museum Opens Exhibit On FIFA Soccer Scandal
Posted at 12:07 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 15:07:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is offering free admission for Nevada residents on Monday to celebrate Kefauver Day.

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement says Nevada visitors can receive free admission and non-Nevada residents can get two-for-one admission passes.

Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum's courtroom in 1950.

The Kefauver Committee hearings were televised nationwide and brought organized crime into the living rooms of many Americans for the first time. Held in 14 U.S. cities from 1950 to 1951, the Kefauver hearings were pivotal in the national fight against organized crime, as well as events that influenced the development of Las Vegas, according to a Mob Museum spokesperson.

All museum guests on Monday will also receive 10 percent off food and certain beverages inside The Underground speakeasy and at museum concessions.

Guests may obtain their free admission in person at the museum box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

And more information is also available here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH