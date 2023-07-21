Mob Museum celebrating Oscar Goodman's birthday with gin martinis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman's 84th birthday is coming up and The Mob Museum is getting ready to celebrate.

Museum officials said that on July 26, they will offer Bombay Sapphire Gin martinis at The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the museum for $0.84.

"There's no better way to celebrate the birthday of the museum's chief visionary than with his signature cocktail," Ashley Miller, the Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Sales, said. "We look forward to this celebration honoring one of Las Vegas' most prominent figures."

To get to the speakeasy, visitors have to go through a secret side door and use the password "Happy Birthday OG".

Museum officials said martinis are limited to one per customers and restrictions apply. On July 26, The Underground will be open from noon to 10 p.m.