Mob Museum celebrating 12th anniversary by offering free admission to Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mob Museum is getting ready to celebrate its 12th anniversary and has a special offer for Nevada residents ... free admission.

The museum opened on Feb. 14, 2012, the same day as the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, which happened in Chicago in 1929. That's when seven members and associates of the North Side bootlegging gang were lined up against a wall and shot to death by assassins believed to have been hired by Al Capone. The bricks from that wall are on permanent display at the museum.

However, for the museum's anniversary, there will also be a special showcase of the two Thompson submachine guns used in the incident. The guns are on loan from the Berrien County, Michigan, Sheriff's Department, where they are currently on display. The Las Vegas Cadillac Club will also be displaying historic vehicles.

On Feb. 14, the museum is scheduled to open at 9 a.m., the Tommy gun display will on view starting at 9 a.m., and the Las Vegas Cadillac Club Car Show will open at 9:30 a.m.

It's free admission for Nevada residents with a valid ID. Non-Nevada residents can receive buy-one, get-one admission.