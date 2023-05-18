Mix Master Mike added to Fabulous Commercial Center Block Party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Commercial Center Block Party is adding another artist to their lineup.

Bella Strings, Franky Perez, and deadmau5 were already scheduled to perform. On Wednesday, event organizers said that Mix Master Mike from The Beastie Boys will also be taking the stage.

Event organizers said parking is limited so they are highly recommending ride shares and carpooling. There will be a dedicated ride-share pick-up and drop-off spot located off Liberace Avenue on the south side of the Commercial Center. Everyone who attends will be subject to a security screening. Bags are admissible in clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and can't be bigger 12"x6"x12".

There will also be art pieces on display including El Pulpo Mecanico, the 35-foot fire-spewing octopus from Burning Man, Electric Dandelions by artist Abram Santa Cruz/Liquid Pixel, and lighted Cloud Swings by artist Lindsay Glatz.

Clark County said over 10,000 free tickets were given out in just three and a half hours on Monday. The county said it's a collaboration between the county, art consultancy and event curator Fired Up Management, electronic music event promoter and distributor Insomniac, the UNLV College of Fine Arts and the Historic Commercial Center Association. They add the event is to kickoff the revitalization of the Historic Commercial Center.