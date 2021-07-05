Migos, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa light Up Fourth of July weekend at Drai’s LIVE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Migos, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa lit up the Las Vegas Strip with concerts from the rooftop of Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub this July 4th weekend. Partying among the sold-out audience were Floyd “Money” Mayweather, DJ Irie and “Jersey Shore’s” Vinny Guadagnino who came out to celebrate the epic weekend at Drai’s LIVE, the nightclub’s groundbreaking live music series.

Migos, the iconic trio comprised of artists Takeoff, Offset and Quavo, performed at Drai’s for the first time in over a year on July 2. Fans were some of the first to see Migos perform songs off their brand-new album, titled “Culture III,” including “Straightenin” and “Avalanche.” Migos also performed some of their smash hits, such as “Bad and Boujee” and “Fight Night.” Boxing champion Mayweather was spotted taking in the trio’s mind-blowing performance.

Lil Wayne also made his grand return to the Drai’s stage on July 3. Celebrities like Mayweather, DJ Irie, Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, and Wiz Khalifa all came out to see this rap icon perform some of his biggest hits. Weezy’s electrifying performance included massive hits like “A Milli,” “Go DJ” and “Steady Mobbin.”

On July 4, one month after his performance at the Nightclub’s grand reopening, Drai’s welcomed back multi-platinum Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated superstar Wiz Khalifa to close out the weekend. On another star-filled night, Wiz Khalifa gave an outstanding performance to a packed house that included celebrities like DJ Drama, Devin Haney, Taiwan Jones, Chevy Woods, Jeezy and Lil Wayne. Wiz Khalifa closed out the weekend after an epic fireworks display with some of his uber-popular songs including “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up” and “We Dem Boys.”