Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar bringing Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour to MGM Grand

Pepe Aguilar
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jun 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar is getting ready to rock the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

He's scheduled to stop by on November 11th and will be joined by Angela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, and Antonio Aguilar hijo.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

Aguilar has sold over 12 million albums around the world and has earned four Grammys and five Latin Grammys. Organizers said the entertainer hasn't "properly toured" in the United States since 2017.

