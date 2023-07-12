Watch Now
Mexican rock band Caifanes performing at Palms for Mexican Independence Day weekend

Caifanes
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 20:28:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mexican rock band Caifanes is ready to rock the Pearl Theater at the Palms in time for Mexican Independence Day weekend.

The band was originally formed in 1986 and since April 2011, they've performed in front of over 5.2 million people.

They're scheduled to perform at the Palms on Sept. 16.

Citi card members have access to a presale event from Tuesday morning through Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Club Serran members and Live Nation and Pearl Concert Theater customers will have access to a presale that starts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. and tickets start at $55.

