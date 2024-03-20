Megan Thee Stallion bringing "Hot Girl Summer Tour" to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is ready to turn up the heat in Las Vegas with her "Hot Girl Summer Tour".

The 31-city tour will include stops in the United States and across Europe.

Last month, she earned her third Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with "HISS". The other two chart-toppers include "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé and "WAP" with Cardi B.

The Las Vegas stop is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 and running through 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22.