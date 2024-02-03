Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for their own Las Vegas "residency" for Super Bowl Week.

Company officials said the team of horses will be making several public appearances across the valley, which are open to the public. You can see those listed below.



Feb. 6 - Fremont Street, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A Clydesdale hitch will travel down Fremont Street before delivering beers to locals bars and ending their journey at the El Cortez Hotel.



3231 Bicentennial Pkwy, Henderson



9777 S. Las Vegas Blvd

A Clydesdale will be placing a bet inside the casino.



8168 S. Las Vegas Blvd

A Clydesdale hitch parade will end their route with a beer delivery at Steiners.



2460 W. Warm Springs Rd



8560 S. Las Vegas Blvd

If you can't make it to see the team in person, just look up. Starting on Monday, Budweiser is partnering with Sphere for a special Exosphere display that will show the Clydesdale team running across a snowy landscape. You can also check out the brand's new Super Bowl ad here.