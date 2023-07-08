Matute bringing Party Monster Tour to Pearl Theater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all party monsters, the band Matute is coming to the Palms' Pearl Theater.

The Mexican band, which was formed in 2007, pays tribute to music of the 1980s in both English and Spanish.

During the group's "BoomBox Tour", the band played 237 concerts for more than a million people between 2016 and 2019. From 2019 through 2022, the group also toured Mexico, Central America, and the United States with their "Planeta Retro Tour".

They also received their first Gold Record for more than 30,000 copies sold from their album "En Vivo Desde la Arena Ciudad de Mexico", which has also gotten over 350 million views on YouTube and VEVO.

Matute is scheduled to take the stage on Sept. 9.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.