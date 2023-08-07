Matt Maeson making Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas debut

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Singer/songwriter Matt Maeson is coming to Las Vegas to make his Brooklyn Bowl debut.

Event organizers said he's scheduled to perform on Sept. 26.

Maeson first gained attention for his debut album "Bank On A Funeral" and he made history when he earned two No. 1 Alternative hits from that album. He released his second album, "Never Had To Leave", in 2022.

"The reason I make music is I want my songs to help people feel justified in whatever they're feeling, especially if they're going through hard times," Maeson said. "When I was 17, I started performing in prisons as part of my parents' prison ministry and I realized what music could do as far as helping people feel dignified and less alone. It was a way of bringing light into one of the darkest possible places and right away, I knew I wanted to do that for everyone. Keeping that in mind has always motivated me to write as honestly as possible, without filtering anything out."

Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale now.