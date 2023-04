LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It won't be at "3AM" but you'll be able to catch Matchbox Twenty at The Cosmopolitan next month.

The band will play at The Chelsea on May 27.

It's part of their Slow Dream Tour.

They're best known for hits like "Real World", "Bent", "If You're Gone", and "Unwell".

Tickets start at $59 and are on sale now.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.