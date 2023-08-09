Martha Stewart's Vegas restaurant celebrates first anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month marks one year since The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened its doors at Paris Las Vegas.

"I'm always thinking: How can we make money while we're having so much fun," Stewart told Food & Wine magazine at the time. "That's the whole idea of a business in Las Vegas."

To celebrate, casino officials want you to treat yourself. On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, guests will be able to get a free slice of "Mile High" chocolate cake. It's Devil's food cake with milk chocolate frosting and fresh whipped cream.

Last August, Stewart was joined by rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Ellen Pompeo as she celebrated the restaurant's grand opening.

Each room of the restaurant is modeled after a room in Stewart's farmhouse in Bedford, New York, which was built in 1925. The Bedford is also her first full-service restaurant. She formerly owned a counter-service cafe in New York City but it closed in 2019.