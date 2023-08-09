Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Martha Stewart's Vegas restaurant celebrates first anniversary

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Martha Stewart The Bedford 1-year anniversary
Posted at 3:01 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 18:01:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This month marks one year since The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened its doors at Paris Las Vegas.

"I'm always thinking: How can we make money while we're having so much fun," Stewart told Food & Wine magazine at the time. "That's the whole idea of a business in Las Vegas."

To celebrate, casino officials want you to treat yourself. On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, guests will be able to get a free slice of "Mile High" chocolate cake. It's Devil's food cake with milk chocolate frosting and fresh whipped cream.

Last August, Stewart was joined by rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Ellen Pompeo as she celebrated the restaurant's grand opening.

Each room of the restaurant is modeled after a room in Stewart's farmhouse in Bedford, New York, which was built in 1925. The Bedford is also her first full-service restaurant. She formerly owned a counter-service cafe in New York City but it closed in 2019.

Martha Stewart The Bedford 1-year anniversary

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH