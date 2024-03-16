Mark Wahlberg hosting free screening of new movie in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor and Las Vegas native Mark Wahlberg is celebrating the release of his new movie by hosting a free screening.

On Thursday, the actor said he will pay for fans to watch a 7 p.m. screening of Arthur The King at AMC Town Square.

He said all you have to do is go ask for a seat for this showing and seats are first-come, first-served.

Arthur The King is about a man who convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. That's when they meet a new friend: Arthur the dog.

Wahlberg and his family moved to Las Vegas in 2022 and he has previously said he wants to create Hollywood 2.0 in the valley.

"People know how serious we are but you can't put the carriage before the horse. There are tons of talented people here. But also, to attract new people you have to make sure that there is a guarantee you work for X amount of time and [the state] wants to make sure that if they're giving up the tax credit that people are going to come," Wahlberg said. "We're getting close. I think they're very excited to create a new industry outside of gaming."

Wahlberg stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday and said he is also looking at building a studio in the valley.

"I'm actually working really hard to build a studio there in Vegas," Wahlberg said.

"Which I think is so clever," Clarkson said. "I think it's so smart to do that. I like that it's branching out too and it's not just in one place because I think it also kind of brings in, with all of these streaming services too, it brings in more talent and more capability of doing more projects. It's very cool for us, as viewers."

"Yeah. And there's endless talent there," Wahlberg said. "And also, being able to bring something to the equation, put a lot of money into the economy. It will create 10,000 jobs instantly."

The industry is booming as the valley continues to grow. Several movie studio projects are in the works and this week, the American Film Market also announced they were bringing their annual event to Las Vegas.