Map of homes with holiday lights on display in Las Vegas, Henderson | 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Parents in the Las Vegas valley have put together a map of more than 100 homes with "drive-up worthy" holiday lights on display.

As of this writing, the map includes 150 addresses that touch every corner of the valley.

PHOTOS| Las Vegas area holiday decorations, lights submitted by 13 Action News viewers

The creators also included a link where residents can submit additional houses. To access that click here.

Similarly, to view beautifully decorated homes in the Las Vegas valley without having to leave your couch, check out the 13 Action News Let it Glow gallery at ktnv.com/Glow.

Map of homes with holiday lights, courtesy Parents of Las Vegas and Henderson Facebook page:



