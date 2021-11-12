Watch
Let It Glow! Holiday lights in Las Vegas | 2021

Posted at 5:02 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 20:02:29-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News getting into holiday mode and you have a starring role.

Help spread a little cheer by being part of Let it Glow.

It’s simple. Send us a picture of your holiday lights or decorations to photos@ktnv.com or use the hashtag #LetItGlowLV on social media.

We may show yours on TV and/or on our website, and we might even do a live weathercast from your home!

Make sure to visit KTNV.com/Glow frequently throughout the holiday season to see all of the beautiful decorations around the valley.

