Madonna announces Las Vegas stop on world tour in Oct. 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Madonna announced a global tour on Tuesday morning, highlighting the artist's four decades of mega-hits in Madonna: The Celebration Tour.

According to a news release, the tour was announced in a video posted on social media with a wink to her groundbreaking film Truth or Dare.

The video features notable names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre and Amy Schumer.

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they have been waiting for,” states Madonna.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind-the-scenes tour, a group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, a limited edition lithograph and more.

For more information, visit vipnation.com.