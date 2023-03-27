Watch Now
Madonna adds third Las Vegas show

Madonna Celebration Tour
Posted at 3:28 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 18:28:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Material Girl is adding a third stop in Las Vegas.

Organizers said due to overwhelming demand, they are adding eight new dates to Madonna's Celebration tour.

She is scheduled to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 18.

That's in addition to the two previously announced shows at T-Mobile Arena which are set for Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

There will be pre-sale events for Citi and Official Fan Club members on Tuesday while MGM Rewards, Live Nation, and AXS customers will have access to a pre-sale on Thursday.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

