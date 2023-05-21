Madame Tussauds unveils new Megan Thee Stallion figures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is being immortalized in wax. Madame Tussauds has unveiled two new figures of the rapper.

"We couldn't have hoped for more 'Good News' than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions," said Matthew Clarkson, Head of Marketing for Madame Tussauds. "Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many."

The figure now on display in Las Vegas features the rapper in a newsprint catsuit and matching cowboy hat with fingerless gloves. The company said the outfit was inspired by her photoshoot that promoted her album 'Good News'.

"I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous. This is the moment," she said. "There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet."

The museum said it took a team of about 20 skilled artists six months to recreate Megan's likeness. They added more than 200 measurements were taken to make sure the figures were 100% accurate.