Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveils new Post Malone wax figure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Post Malone is adding another achievement to his lengthy resume: his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

The musician was surprised with the new figure at The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York earlier this month.

"I literally thought that was a person," he said when he saw it. "Oh my God!"

The figure has now found a home at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, which is near The Venetian Resort.

Post Malone donated the outfit the figure is wearing, which was what he wore during his musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live in May 2022. That includes a black Tom Ford suede jacket, turtleneck jumper, black jeans, cowboy boots and a crystalized belt. The figure also has Chrome Hearts hoop earrings and ring and a beer-filled red cup.

"Post Malone's impact on music and pop culture is undeniable and we're thrilled to bring his dynamic persona to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas," said Linsey Stiglic, Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. "Post Malone is having quite the year for iconic collabs — Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen, to name a few. We're proud to have worked with the multi-genre artist on his incredible new wax figure."

According to a press release, fans can challenge the wax figure to "the ultimate game of neon beer pong in the brand new Post Malone immersive experience.

You can learn more here.