Lukas Nelson, Promise of the Real coming to Brooklyn Bowl

Lukas Nelson
Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Country rocker Lukas Nelson and his band, Promise of the Real, are coming to the valley.

They're scheduled to bring their "Sticks and Stones" tour to Brooklyn Bowl on Friday, March 8. The tour was named after their latest album.

"This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement," Nelson said. "We went from quiet and introspective on "A Few Stars Apart" to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album "Sticks and Stones" from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist."

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now.

