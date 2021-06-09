Watch
Lucky guest becomes millionaire after playing poker at Venetian hotel-casino

VENETIAN HOTEL-CASINO
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 12:01:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There’s a new millionaire thanks to a poker game at the Venetian hotel-casino.

The lucky guest was playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em early Tuesday morning when they won the resort’s Millionaire Progressive for $1, 191,326,

The guest chose to remain anonymous.

In late 2018, The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas launched one of the largest table games progressives in the city. The mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive, which begins at $1 million and increases incrementally, is eligible by placing a $5 side bet.

To win, the player must be dealt a natural spade royal flush, and a millionaire is born! The progressive is available on several table games: Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker, and Mississippi Stud in both The Venetian and The Palazzo casinos.

The Millionaire Progressive has minted seven millionaires since its inception.

