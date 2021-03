LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A tourist in town for NASCAR hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em for $115,693 at the LINQ on Friday.

The man, who chose not to be identified, is a Caesars Rewards member.

Before he was off to the races, he left his hotel at Caesars Palace to test his luck at The LINQ.

He found his luck and was caught red-handed, with the jackpot coming on the flop for a Royal Flush of Hearts.

With the winnings, he plans to put the money toward investments.