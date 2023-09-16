LPM Restaurant & Bar set to open second U.S. location at The Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The curtain is set to go up on the LPM Restaurant & Bar at The Cosmopolitan this fall.

According to restaurant officials, this will be the brand's ninth location to open worldwide and the second location to open in the United States. The other U.S. location is in Miami.

"Joi de vivre - this unbridled enjoyment of life - is at the core of every intricate detail at LPM, making Las Vegas a natural fit for us," LPM Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Budzynski said. "Our aim with every dish we serve is to create delicately intense and memorable flavors guests cannot find elsewhere. The Cosmopolitans' whimsical personality sets just the right tone for the LPM experience and for our guests from around the world."

The restaurant's design and menu is inspired by the French Riviera. Dishes include prawns in olive oil and lemon juice, marinated lamb cutlets with Kalamata olives, aubergine caviar and pine nuts, and vanilla cheesecake with berry compote.

There will also be a specialty menu honoring the life of French artist and writer Jean Cocteau and the restaurant's world-famous Tomatini. The restaurant is best known for their levitating cocktails, which will be coming to Las Vegas.

This will be the largest LPM restaurant in the company's portfolio.

So far, an official opening date hasn't been announced.