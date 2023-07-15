Watch Now
Los Angeles Azules bringing Cumbia El Corazon Tour to Planet Hollywood

Los Angeles Azules
Posted at 10:00 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 01:00:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cumbia icons Los Angeles Azules are bringing their new Cumbia Para El Corazon Tour to the Las Vegas valley in time for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

In addition to their beloved hits, the group will also perform singles from their most recent EP and perform their hit single "Tu y Tu" alongside Cazzu and Santa Fe Klan. The song reached the Top 10 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Chart in the United States.

The Mejia-Avante siblings are scheduled to perform at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater on Sept. 16.

Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now.

