What Vegas locals can look forward to during Super Bowl LVIII week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVIII is just over two weeks away and work is well underway to prepare for The Big Game, which is being played in Las Vegas for the first time.

Construction of game-day stages and pavilions has been underway outside Allegiant Stadium since we hit the new year. Bridges crossing Las Vegas Blvd don "SBLVIII" branding and the promotions are starting to spread across the city. Some casino resorts, like Mandalay Bay and Luxor, have begun to shine purple at night, the primary color of this year's Super Bowl.

NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events Peter O'Reilly shared some of the "wow factors" the league has worked on for Super Bowl week that can excite local football fans.

"A massive 65,000-square-foot Super Bowl-themed video projection on the side of Caesars Palace," O'Reilley said. "A visual takeover of all the many LEDs along the Las Vegas Strip every evening from 5 to 5:30 p.m., some stunning visual activations on the Exosphere of the Sphere and massive graphics on the side of Allegiant Stadium."

Headliner fan events leading up to the game include Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night inside Allegiant Stadium and Wednesday's Super Bowl Experience in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Opening Night offers the fans the chance to see inside the stadium, decked out for the championship game, and witness players speak to the media. Cost of entry is $30.

The Super Bowl Experience allows fans to try their hand at a wide array of physical football activities and see items of NFL history like every Super Bowl ring and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Cost of entry is $25 and is free for children ages 12 or under.

​"It's an elevated experience from any other Super Bowl Experience we've done," O'Reilley said. "Kind of everything, whether you're six years old or 70 years old, you wanted to ever do as an NFL fan."

From a Strip decked out in football to engaging fan events, Super Bowl week should provide quite the atmosphere for local fans before the game kicks off on Feb. 11.