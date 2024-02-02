'I'm super Excited': Volunteers gear up for Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just days away from the biggest football game in America taking over Allegiant Stadium and more than 7,000 volunteers are gearing up to make it a successful event.

On Thursday, volunteers picked up swag bags with everything they will need during Super Bowl week. A shirt, hat, lanyard, poker chip with the Super Bowl logo, and a pin were just some of the many items included in the bag.

"I'm super excited," volunteer Maximous Jiron said.

"You can feel it in the air," Trevor Bobb, Vice President of Volunteer Operations, said.

Jiron is a big football fan and is over the moon to be able to be a part of Las Vegas history. He quickly signed up to be a volunteer as soon as he learned Super Bowl 58 was looking for extra hands.

​"This is the first time that I've entertained doing something like this ... excited, giddy, ready to go in pump," Jiron said.

Volunteers will be stationed at the airport, downtown, the Strip, and in and around Allegiant Stadium. They will greet visitors, offer guidance and hand out football swag. It's a huge volunteer effort to welcome people to our city and drive excitement for the big game.

"Ready to go. I'm excited to see for people to see what we have been working on over the last couple months, over the last year," Jiron said.

​"It's been very prideful and very fun to be a part of it," volunteer Merci Migliore told Channel 13.

Migliore said everyone has been working to make this the best Super Bowl yet.

"We want everyone to go out, have fun, welcome our guests, give that Las Vegas hospitality that we are world-famous for."