Live Nation summer sale allows fans to pick up four tickets for $80

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lots of popular acts are performing in Las Vegas over the next couple of months and Live Nation is hosting another sale to give fans the opportunity to go.

Fans will be able to buy four tickets for $80 as part of Live Nation's Summer's Live sale. According to event organizers, pre-sales will begin on July 18 and tickets go on sale to the general public on July 19 through August 1, while supplies last.

Fans can visit LiveNation.com/SummersLive to see the full list of participating events. Once fans select the event they're interested in, they can look for the "Summer's Live 4 Pack" ticket type. Once it is in their cart, Live Nation officials said the price will automatically populate at $80.

You can see the full list of available shows in Las Vegas below.

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino: 90s Pop Tour, Gloria Trevi, Keith Urban, Los Angeles Azules, Miranda Lambert, and Weezer

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas: Dance Gavin Dance, Devon Allman & Donovan Frankenreiter, Escape The Fate, Ged the Led Out, J Boog, Lil Yachty, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy, Puddle of Mudd, Sylvan Esso, The Darkness and The Green

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: Myke Towers

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Rod Stewart

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Maroon 5

House of Blues Las Vegas: A R I Z O N A, Adekunle Gold, Aleks Syntek, Boys Like Girls, CLUTCH, Corey Holcomb, Erika Jayne, Jesse & Joy, Lucha VaVOOM, Maisie Peters, Max & Igor Cavalera, Rival Sons, Siddhartha, Steel Panther, Tesla, Todrick Hall and Yacht Rock Revue

MGM Grand Garden Arena: Big Time Rush, Jonas Brothers, Pepe Aguilar, Shinedown and Wu-Tang Clan & Nas

Michelob ULTRA Arena: ALV Comedy, Beck & Phoenix and Marca MP

Mirage Theater: DL Hughely and Joe Gatto

Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort: Counting Crows, Derek Hough, Gary Owen, Keith Sweat, Lamb of God, Loverboy, Matute, The Cult and Tracy Morgan

The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: Emmanuel