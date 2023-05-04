Live Nation bringing back $25 tickets for concert week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Live Nation is bringing back their annual concert week.

That means $25 tickets for more than 3,800 shows across the country and over 50 of them are here in Las Vegas.

Concert week will run from May 10 to May 16 with a special presale event on May 9 for Verizon and Rakuten customers. Ticket sales start at 7 a.m.

Verizon customers can gain access to the presale event by linking their Ticketmaster and Verizon accounts. Rakuten customers can receive a presale code by signing up on the My Account page on the app or website.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting May 10, while supplies last.

Live Nation said tickets include all fees in that $25 and any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state, and venue.

Here's a look at the Las Vegas shows participating in Concert Week.

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Weezer, 90's Pop Tour, Gloria Trevi, Los Angeles Azules and Godsmack.

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Maroon 5

MGM Grand Garden Arena: Shinedown, Big Time Rush, Wu-Tang Clan, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez and LL Cool J

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Rod Stewart

Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms: Matute, Peter Frampton, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, Angela Aguilar and Melissa Ethridge

The Venetian Resort: David Space & Nikki Glaser and Seal

The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan: Billy Idol

Michelob Ultra Arena: Banda MS, Marca MP and Beck & Phoenix

T-Mobile Arena: Marco Antonio Solis, Nickelback and Duran Duran

Flamingo Las Vegas: RuPaul's Drag Race Live!

House of Blues Las Vegas: Capital Cities, Carlos Santana, Clutch, King Lil G, Maisie Peters, Mr. Bungle, Yacht Rock Revue, Lucha VaVOOM, Leon Larregui, Tarja and Jesse & Joy

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas: Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Get the Led Out, Buckcherry, Helloween, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy & PVRIS, Stabbing Westward & The Birthday Massacre, Sylvan Esso, The Green, The Young Dubliners, Yungblud and Beartooth

Fans can see the full list of participating events at LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.