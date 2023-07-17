Little Vegas Chapel offering Barbie-themed wedding ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you think life in plastic is fantastic, the Little Vegas Chapel is giving guests the chance to live out their Barbie wedding dreams.

The chapel is offering a Pink Dream wedding package for $599.

That includes a chapel ceremony performed by a Barbie-inspired wedding officiant, Barbie-inspired wedding music, and all things pink including flowers, sunglasses, carpet runners, and photos in the chapel's pink Cadillacs.

Couples who book that wedding package are also invited to the Art Houz Theater in downtown Las Vegas where they will receive a free appetizer and two Spotlight Barbie cocktails, with the purchase of two tickets to watch the Barbie movie.

The Barbie movie is set to be released in theaters this week.