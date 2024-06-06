Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder now open at Illuminarium Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new immersive show is now open at Illuminarium Las Vegas.

Lit-Brite: World of Wonder is a new 60-minute experience that was created by Hasbro, Inc. and Secret Location.

It is a blast from the past, since the toy was invented in the 1960s and is still on the market today.

It allows artists to create glowing pictures by punching plastic pegs through opaque paper.

The new attraction allows guests to basically step into a Lite-Brite and be surrounded by thousands of interactive lights that make up scenes featuring the ocean, forests full of dinosaurs, and a sci-fi city.

According to event organizers, the experience runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Tickets start at $35 for adults and $30 for children and seniors, excluding taxes and fees.

