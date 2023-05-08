Lionel Richie extends residency with all-new show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lionel Richie is ready to bring the hits "All Night Long" and is extending his Las Vegas residency.
The singer said because of that, he's bringing an all-new show to the stage called "Lionel Richie: King Of Hearts."
As of Sunday night, six shows have been scheduled.
- October 11
- October 13
- October 14
- October 18
- October 20
- October 21
Tickets start at $75 and are on sale now.
