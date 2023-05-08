Watch Now
Lionel Richie extends residency with all-new show

Lionel Richie King Of Hearts
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 00:03:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lionel Richie is ready to bring the hits "All Night Long" and is extending his Las Vegas residency.

The singer said because of that, he's bringing an all-new show to the stage called "Lionel Richie: King Of Hearts."

As of Sunday night, six shows have been scheduled.

  • October 11
  • October 13
  • October 14
  • October 18
  • October 20
  • October 21

Tickets start at $75 and are on sale now.

