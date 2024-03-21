Lineup announced for the second annual Holo Holo Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ninth Island is getting ready for the second annual Holo Holo Music Festival.

The event is set for April 26 through April 28 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Some of the acts scheduled to perform include Kolohe Kai, Iam Tongi, Three Plus, B.E.T., The Wide Eyed Kids, J Boog, Maoli, L.A.B., Rebel SoulJahz, Tenelle, Johnny Suite, Common Kings, The Green, Fiji, Koauka, Kimié Miner, and Kuulei Music.

There will also be food and Hawaii-based artist Kamea Hadar and his team will be curating live visual all for all three days of the festival.

"Growing up in Ewa Beach, O'ahu, island music and reggae were the soundtracks to my childhood," Good Vibez co-founder Dan Sheehan said. "These styles of music - the heartbeat of the islands - are the backbone of my work as a festival producer and venue owner, and we're stoked to holo holo back to Vegas in 2024."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $63.

You can learn more about the event here.