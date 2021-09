LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Life is Beautiful festival and Brooklyn Bowl is teaming up for a weekend to remember.

The bowl is bringing the party to the strip with some of today's biggest artists.

Starting Sept. 15 and going through Sept. 18, Brooklyn Bowl will host performances by Jacob Collier, lead vocalist and guitarist of Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard, award-winning producer San Holo and hip-hop legend Ludacris.

Tickets for these shows are still available at brooklynbowl.com/lasvegas.