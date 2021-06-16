Watch
Life Is Beautiful announces 10 new acts for downtown festival

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 16, 2021
Life is Beautiful has announced 10 new artists have been added to the already-stellar three-day lineup. Rising stars like Willow Smith, Alaina Castillo, Keys N Krates, and more will round out Las Vegas’ premier music, arts, culinary, comedy, and ideas festival, taking place Sept. 17-19, 2021.

PREVIOUS: Life is Beautiful releases daily lineups for 2021 festival in downtown Las Vegas

Newly added artists include:

Willow Smith
Alaina Castillo
Keys N Krates
Chiiild
Hook N Sling
Jacques Greene
Tom The Mail Man
Kornél Kovács
Sa-Roc
Papichuloteej

Although tickets for Life is Beautiful 2021 are currently sold out, fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to join the Life is Beautiful waitlist and verified ticket exchange. Every ticket bought or sold on the exchange is verified, making it safer and more secure than alternative resale platforms.

For more information on Life is Beautiful, please visit www.lifeisbeautiful.com or follow along on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

