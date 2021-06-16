Life Is Beautiful announces 10 new acts for downtown festival

Life is Beautiful has announced 10 new artists have been added to the already-stellar three-day lineup. Rising stars like Willow Smith, Alaina Castillo, Keys N Krates, and more will round out Las Vegas’ premier music, arts, culinary, comedy, and ideas festival, taking place Sept. 17-19, 2021.

PREVIOUS: Life is Beautiful releases daily lineups for 2021 festival in downtown Las Vegas

Newly added artists include:

Willow Smith

Alaina Castillo

Keys N Krates

Chiiild

Hook N Sling

Jacques Greene

Tom The Mail Man

Kornél Kovács

Sa-Roc

Papichuloteej

Although tickets for Life is Beautiful 2021 are currently sold out, fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to join the Life is Beautiful waitlist and verified ticket exchange . Every ticket bought or sold on the exchange is verified, making it safer and more secure than alternative resale platforms.