Life is Beautiful 10th anniversary festival tickets go on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets for the 10th annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas go on sale this week, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Ticket packages start at $355 for the three-day music and arts festival slated for Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. Layaway payments plans are also available starting at $75 for general admission. Once they're on sale, tickets can be purchased here.

Early bird tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Pacific time, organizers said. They broke down the cost of ticket packages as follows:

Early Bird Ticket Pricing:

General Admission (GA) Tickets: $355 + taxes and fees

$355 GA+ Tickets: $555 + taxes and fees

$555 VIP Tickets: $765 + taxes and fees

$765 VIP+ Tickets: $1,525 + taxes and fees

$1,525 All-In Tickets: $3,050 + taxes and fees

This comes after a presale specific to Las Vegas locals was available earlier this month.

This year's festival marks the 10th anniversary of Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas. Organizers promised this year's celebration would "deliver a roster showcasing the past, present, and future of Las Vegas' creative spirit" and allow fans to "relive 10 years of magic in the streets of Downtown Las Vegas."

Life is Beautiful's 2023 lineup has yet to be announced. Festival organizers pledged more information would be released in the coming weeks.