Watch Now
Vegas Things To Do

Actions

Life is Beautiful holds special presale for Las Vegas locals

PHOTOS: Day 3 of Life is Beautiful
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Glenn Pinkerton
Attendees dancing at the Kalliope stage during the Life is Beautiful Festival on it's final day. Sunday, September 24, 2017. 
PHOTOS: Day 3 of Life is Beautiful
Posted at 9:04 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 12:08:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival in Las Vegas will be holding a special presale on Thursday morning for locals to score some deals on passes.

Any Nevada resident will be able to get special deals through the LIB website starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 3. This year's festival will take place from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in Downtown Las Vegas, though the lineup of music artists has not been published at the time.

The local deals include first access to the lowest-priced tickets of the year with 3-Day passes starting at $355, with a discount of $25 a ticket for all five levels of tickets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH