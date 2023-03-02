Life is Beautiful holds special presale for Las Vegas locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful Music and Arts Festival in Las Vegas will be holding a special presale on Thursday morning for locals to score some deals on passes.

Any Nevada resident will be able to get special deals through the LIB website starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 3. This year's festival will take place from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in Downtown Las Vegas, though the lineup of music artists has not been published at the time.

The local deals include first access to the lowest-priced tickets of the year with 3-Day passes starting at $355, with a discount of $25 a ticket for all five levels of tickets.