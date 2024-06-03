Lenny Kravitz, Billy Bob Thornton, Nas, Ray Romano announce Las Vegas shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world and over the past couple of weeks, several performers like Lenny Kravitz and Nas have announced new performance dates in the valley.

Mark Seliger/© MARK SELIGER

Lenny Kravitz - Dolby Live at Park MGM

As Kravitz prepares to release a new studio album, he is also coming to Las Vegas for a limited engagement at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The show is called "Blue Electric Light Las Vegas".

Performance dates are scheduled for October 18, 19, 23, 25, and 26.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $90.

Kyle Gustafson, Nas, AEG Presents Las Vegas WASHINGTON, DC - March 28th, 2014 - Rapper Nas performs his classic debut album Illmatic with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The performance was part of the "One Mic: Hip-Hop Culture Worldwide" festival. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson)

Nas - Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Rap icon Nas is coming to the Encore Theater at the Wynn over Labor Day Weekend.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Illmatic, Nas will take the stage with the Las Vegas Philharmonic for three performances.

Those are scheduled for August 29, August 31, and September 1.

"Las Vegas has always served as a creative outlet for my music, and these performances will take that to the next level," Nas said. "I am excited to partner with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring this first-of-its-kind performance to Encore Theater and to showcase my music to my fans in Las Vegas in a whole new way."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $70.

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Sunset Station

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters - Club Madrid at Sunset Station

Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton is returning to Las Vegas to perform at Club Madrid at Sunset Station with his band, The Boxmasters.

The group was formed in 2007 and is inspired by rock groups from the 1960s.

That's set for November 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $38.

Ray Romano, The Venetian Las Vegas

Ray Romano - The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Comedian Ray Romano is coming back to Las Vegas with two shows at The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian.

He's scheduled to perform on October 11 and October 12.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Due to "phenomenal fan demand", rapper Nicki Minaj is coming back to Las Vegas for "The Pink Friday 2 World Tour".

The newly-added North American leg will return to the valley on September 28 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $80.

Colin Jost, Resorts World

Colin Jost - Resorts World Theatre

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost is set to make his venue debut at the Resorts World Theatre.

The one-night-only show is scheduled for July 20.

According to event organizers, special guests for this performance will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $75.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Jane's Addiction - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform a show in London, Jane's Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets, are going on tour.

The tour will kick off in Las Vegas at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on August 9.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $60.

Brooklyn Bowl

Dropkick Murphys - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Dublin rock band Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road and traveling across North America this fall.

That includes a stop at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

The band is scheduled to take the stage on October 6.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.

Raj Naik Rick Braun photographed by Raj Naik in 2021

Keiko Matsui - Club Madrid at Sunset Station

Jazz pianist and composer Keiko Matsui is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Club Madrid.

That's set for August 10.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $33.

Danny Worsnop

Asking Alexandria - House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay

British rock band Asking Alexandria has announced the second leg of their "All My Friends" U.S. tour.

The band will be joined by special guests Memphis May Fire, The World Alive, and Archers.

The tour is scheduled to stop at the House of Blues on October 27.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $40.

Santa Fe Station

John Waite - Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station

John Waite is bringing his "40 Years of Missing You" tour to Santa Fe Station on October 5.

Some of his big hits include "Missing You" and "When I See You Smile".

Tickets are on sale now and start at $48.