Legendary steak house opening first U.S. location in over 60 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Brooklyn institution in the restaurant world is expanding in the United States for the first time in more than 60 years.

Peter Luger Steak House is now accepting reservations for their location at Caesars Palace, located near MR CHOW. The iconic restaurant first opened their doors in Brooklyn in 1887.

"From the classic industrial design that recalls the Brooklyn original to a state-of-the-art dry-aging room that keeps everything in-house, Caesars has worked with us tirelessly to bring our beloved brand to the heart of Las Vegas," said Daniel Turtel, Vice President of Peter Luger Steak House. "We're eager to open our doors."

The Vegas location was designed by Jeffrey Beers International and was inspired by the original location. It features exposed brick, wood paneling, oak floors and tabletops, and industrial windows. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the main dining room, central bar, and private dining options.

The menu will feature favorites including their world-famous steaks, burgers, and seafood. A new menu item that is exclusive to the Las Vegas location will be the chilled shellfish tower that has shrimp, oysters, Maine lobster, and king crab.

According to Peter Luger officials, this will be their fourth location globally. The other locations are in Brooklyn, Great Neck, New York and Tokyo.