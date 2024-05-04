Lee Canyon wrapping up winter operations, getting ready for summer operations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a strong year of snowfall that almost broke the Lee Canyon record, the resort announced they're getting ready to wrap up winter operations.

Resort officials said the final day for skiing and snowboarding this season will be on Sunday, May 5, with hours of operations scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily tickets for Saturday and Sunday start at $29.

Skiers and snowboarders will have access to the Bluebird chairlift, which serves intermediate and advanced terrain. Other amenities like the Lee Canyon Sports and Pro Shop, Hillside Lodge's Brewin Burro coffeeshop and the Bistlecone Bar and Sky Deck, will be open.

Lee Canyon received 221 inches of snow fall this season and the resort averages around 130 inches each season.

According to the resort, daily summer operations are scheduled to start on Friday, May 24 with activities like archery lanes, axe throwing and disc golf.

While summer operations are scheduled to start on May 24, resort officials did warn the opening date may change for the downhill mountain bike park, depending on the snowmelt rate on trails that serve the park.