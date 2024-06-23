Lee Canyon announces lineup for free music festival Mountain Fest

LEE CANYON (KTNV) — Organizers have announced the lineup for the annual free summer music and outdoor recreation festival at Lee Canyon.

Musical acts including local blues band The Smokestacks, Jonny Hazard Band and local reggae band ST1 will perform at this year's Mountain Fest on Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m.

New this year, Birdies & Beers will be held separately from Mountain Fest on Saturday, Aug. 3. The 18-hole disc golf competition and beer festival will start at 8 a.m.

“Lee Canyon’s summer visitation has increased three-fold in recent years,” says Dan Hooper, Lee Canyon’s general manager. “Offering Mountain Fest and Birdies and Beers as separate events enables us to evolve each into a more meaningful experience for our guests.”

The Smokestacks kick off Mountain Fest at noon, followed by Jonny Hazard at 1:30 p.m. and ST1 at 3:30 p.m.

The Mountain Fest stage will be on Rabbit Peak; guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low-profile portable chairs.

People can also participate in Lee Canyon’s annual Crosscut Log Sawing competition and purchase passes for scenic chair rides.

Mountain Fest includes a craft beer tasting with 16 unique options from local and national breweries inside Hillside Lodge’s Bristlecone Bar.

For access to unlimited tastings, Mountain Fest commemorative stainless steel pint glasses can be purchased online and before the event.

Guests can also enjoy a vendor village, food truck, and food and beverage outlets like the Brewin Burro and the Bighorn Grill.

Mountain Fest is a family-friendly event. Birdies & Beers, an 18-hole disc golf competition and beer festival, is open to players of all levels.

Registration is $40 and includes a commemorative stainless steel pint cup, and, for players aged 21 and older, complimentary access to the beer garden.

Spectators can enjoy the beer garden by purchases a $25 pass online and in advance of the event.

Competitors are encouraged to register online to reserve their spot; on-site registrations will be based on availability. Disc golf competitors can use their equipment or purchase a rental package, priced at $10, from Lee Canyon Sports.

